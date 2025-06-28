Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Fold 7, Flip 7 Expected, Tri-Fold Concept May Steal the Show

Samsung is gearing up for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, scheduled for July 9, where the spotlight is expected to shine on the next generation of foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Adding to the excitement, new rumours suggest Samsung could finally lift the curtain on its long-rumoured tri-fold phone, though its retail debut may still be a few months away.

While Samsung hasn’t officially announced availability dates, well-placed sources suggest a familiar release cadence. Citing a post from Chinese tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, both the Fold 7 and Flip 7 will likely be unveiled at the event and then released for retail in early August.

This matches Samsung’s typical timeline. In 2024, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 were launched on July 9, with sales beginning two weeks later on July 24. The same launch rhythm was followed in 2023. If Samsung follows this pattern, pre-orders could open by the end of July.

Tri-Fold Debut in Sight

Perhaps the most exciting part of this year’s Unpacked could be the first look at Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone — a concept the company has hinted at over the years but never launched commercially. According to the latest leak, Samsung may tease the tri-fold during the event, but the actual release is expected to take place in October 2025.

This would mark a significant milestone for Samsung in the foldables space, pushing beyond the traditional clamshell and book-style designs to explore multi-folding form factors. If the tri-fold does make its debut, even as a concept, it could serve as a bold statement about Samsung’s innovation in flexible display technology.

What Else to Expect

In addition to foldables, Samsung is also expected to refresh its wearables line with the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. While official specifications are still under wraps, industry watchers anticipate iterative improvements in health monitoring, performance, and battery life — further strengthening Samsung’s footprint in the premium smartwatch segment.

With multiple high-profile devices in the pipeline, Samsung is clearly aiming for a strong finish to 2025. From upgraded foldables to the potential reveal of its most futuristic device yet, the company’s July 9 event may prove to be one of its most pivotal in years.

Until then, all eyes remain fixed on Galaxy Unpacked 2025 — the moment that could once again redefine the foldable phone market.