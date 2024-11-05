Samsung's 2025 Lineup May Include Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy S25 Slim, and More

Samsung is gearing up for an exciting lineup in 2025, with rumours suggesting new additions to its flagship Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series. Speculations point to the release of three models: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, a variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a slimmer Galaxy S25 model, potentially called the Galaxy S25 Slim. This expanded lineup aims to offer a mix of affordable and premium devices across Samsung's foldable and traditional smartphone categories.

Upcoming Samsung Foldable Models

According to a report by Lanzuk on Naver, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, an affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which could appeal to users interested in foldable phones without the flagship price tag. Also, Samsung may introduce a new Galaxy Z Fold 7 variant, which is rumoured to be a sleeker model in the popular foldable series. Industry insiders speculate that this might even be Samsung's first attempt at a tri-fold smartphone, though specifics are yet to be confirmed.

Galaxy S25 Slim: A Slimmer Flagship Option

Samsung is also rumoured to be developing a slimmer version of the Galaxy S25, tentatively named the Galaxy S25 Slim. This model is expected to debut in April 2025, bringing a lightweight, streamlined design to the flagship Galaxy S series. Previous tips from sources like @Yeux1122 and @Jukanlosreve suggest that Samsung aims to provide more affordable options, particularly in the foldable space.

Gradual Rollout and Launch Timelines

According to current speculation, Samsung may stagger the release of these models instead of launching them all at once with the main flagship lineup. This gradual approach could allow Samsung to focus on refining each model while building anticipation for each release. However, these plans are based on rumours, and an official confirmation will likely come closer to the expected 2025 launch window. Samsung's upcoming releases could provide more options for smartphone enthusiasts, with both budget-friendly and high-end foldable choices alongside the sleek Galaxy S25 Slim model.