Satellites are continuously working to ensure India's security: ISRO Chairman

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan on Sunday said that 10 satellites are continuously working round-the-clock for the strategic purpose to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of the country.

Addressing the 5th Convocation ceremony of the Central Agricultural University (CAU), the ISRO Chairman said: “If we want to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites. We have to monitor our 7,000 km seashore areas. Without satellite and drone technology, we can’t achieve many things.”

He said that through many satellites, the ISRO has been serving the common men in agriculture, tele-education, tele-medicine, television broadcast, weather forecasting, environment, food sectors and security and strategic areas.

Noting that the satellites are effectively working in disaster management and mitigation sectors, the ISRO Chairman said that earlier, during the disasters, thousands of people lost their lives, but today this is not the case.

He said that in nine places (in space sectors), India is number one in the world.

“Chandrayaan-1 mission discovered evidence of water molecules on the Moon's surface. India was the first country to achieve this. At least 433 satellites for 34 countries lifted from India and placed in orbit,” he claimed.

Significantly, India built satellites for G-20 countries to monitor climate change and other sectors, Narayanan said, adding that India and the US would build the world's most expensive and advanced earth-imaging satellite, and it would be launched from India itself.

He said that till 1975, there was no satellite technology in India, and the country was 70 years behind in space technology compared to an advanced country.

Saying that advanced satellite technologies are required for the common man's development, Narayanan, who is also the Secretary of the Department of Space, predicted that before India celebrates 100 years of its independence, the country would be a master in every field, the country would be an outstanding contributor to the world.

The ISRO Chairman said that India, during the 1950s and 1960s, was producing 54 million tons of food and was importing food from other countries.

“Now India produces 250 million tons plus food and exports food to many countries. The country has a huge consumer market and a huge manufacturing sector. In electricity generation and milk production, we are in a leading position in the world.”

He said that India ranks in the top fifth position in producing several key commodities like rice, wheat, maize, horticultural crops, pulses, oil seeds and cash crops.

“With the development in all sectors, average life expectancy increased from 32 years to 72 years in the last few decades. Child and mother mortality rates declined sharply,” he pointed out.

Narayanan said that around 100 science students from each of the eight northeastern states would get an opportunity to visit the ISRO centre in Bengaluru to ignite curiosity and foster awareness about space science and technology.

The ISRO and its several satellites are operational for the development of northeastern states and the execution of many projects in the region, he added.

The ISRO Chairman urged the students that after taking degrees, their responsibility is to give something to society.

“There is no substitute for hard work and smart work. Total commitment and the pivotal quality of a person are essential. Self-confidence and self-motivation are crucial for every person. With noble leadership qualities, students must be good human beings,” Narayanan stated.

The Central Agricultural University (CAU) is situated in Manipur’s capital, Imphal and its various campuses are located in eight different northeastern states.

The CAU Chancellor, Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi, presided over Sunday's convocation, which was held at the College of Fisheries at Lembucherra, 12 km north of Agartala in West Tripura district.