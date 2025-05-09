Live
Starlink set to roll out affordable internet in India
Elon Musk-led satellite internet service received LoI from DoT; Now, it needs approval from IN-SPACe
Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s affordable internet service Starlink has come closer to its India launch, after it received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecom (DoT). The initial approval was granted after Starlink agreed to comply with the new national security guidelines for satcom operators.
The Department had announced 29 additional requirements, including mandatory interception and monitoring mechanisms, use of local data centres, location tracking for mobile user terminals, localisation mandates, among others, for existing and potential satcom licensees. Starlink now needs approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), and has already submitted necessary documents, before the spectrum is allocated to the satellite-based internet service, according to reports.
Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with top executives of Starlink to discuss the company’s investment plans for the country. “Met a delegation from Starlink, comprising Vice President Chad Gibbs & Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India,” Goyal posted on X after the meeting.