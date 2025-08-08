The Browser Company Launches $20 Dia Pro Subscription for AI-Powered Browser

The Browser Company, known for creating the Arc browser, has officially rolled out a paid subscription plan for its AI-driven web browser, Dia. The new Dia Pro plan, priced at $20 per month, offers subscribers unlimited access to the browser’s built-in AI chat tool, designed to answer questions about the content users have open in their tabs.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the subscription is aimed at power users who rely heavily on Dia’s conversational AI. Free users will still have access to all the features that launched with the browser, including the ability to interact with its AI chatbot and create custom “skills.” However, frequent use of the AI chat function could lead to limitations for those sticking with the free version.

The company has yet to define specific restrictions for non-paying users. In a recent interview with The New York Times, CEO Josh Miller reassured that “the browser will remain free for those who use the A.I. tool only a few times a week.” He also suggested that more subscription options could be introduced in the future, ranging from as low as $5 to several hundred dollars per month, depending on usage and feature requirements.

The Dia project was first teased by The Browser Company late last year and entered public beta in June. Since its launch, the browser has aimed to differentiate itself with a strong emphasis on AI integration, positioning its chat feature as a central tool for navigating and making sense of online content.

This move comes as AI-enhanced browsing is becoming a major battleground in the tech industry. Over the past year, both Google and Microsoft have woven artificial intelligence more deeply into their browsers, Chrome and Edge, respectively. Meanwhile, AI search company Perplexity has released early access to its own AI-powered browser, Comet. Industry speculation also points toward OpenAI preparing to enter the space with its own browser, potentially adding more competition to an already crowded field.

For The Browser Company, the Dia Pro subscription is not just about monetization—it’s also about building a sustainable model for maintaining and expanding its AI capabilities. The introduction of paid tiers could help the company manage the operational costs of running AI services while continuing to innovate in a rapidly changing market.

While AI integration in browsers is still in its early stages, industry observers note that it could fundamentally change the way people interact with the web. By offering a blend of free and paid options, The Browser Company is signaling its intent to cater to both casual users and professionals who need deeper, more frequent AI assistance.

As competition heats up, the launch of Dia Pro underscores a larger industry trend: browsers are no longer just about loading pages—they’re evolving into intelligent assistants designed to help users navigate the web more efficiently.