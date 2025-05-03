The Chromecast Lookalike Returns — Meet the Thomson Cast 150

The Chromecast may be gone, but a familiar-looking device is stepping in to fill the void—though it’s not from Google. Meet the Thomson Cast 150, a streaming dongle that mirrors the design and functionality of the discontinued Chromecast, but comes from a different maker and is launching exclusively in Europe.

For those who weren’t fans of Google retiring its small, sleek Chromecast in favour of the larger TV Streamer set-top box, the Cast 150 might feel like a return to form. Its design echoes the classic Chromecast with a slim, flat white dongle and an integrated HDMI cable. More importantly, it runs Google TV and supports Chromecast casting, so users will feel right at home with the interface and features.

The Cast 150 supports 4K resolution, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos audio for an enhanced viewing experience. However, one drawback is its modest 8GB of storage, which could be limiting for users who like to install numerous apps. It does come preloaded with streaming staples like Netflix and Disney Plus, and its remote includes Google’s new “Live TV” button for quick access to free, live-streamed content.

While we once praised the Google TV Streamer as “an upgrade in every way,” it came at a much higher cost, and not everyone wants a bulky box on their TV stand. The Cast 150, priced at €69 (roughly $78), matches the original Chromecast’s price point and aesthetic appeal.

The Cast 150 will be available across Europe starting May 28th, with a UK release to follow. However, don’t expect a US launch anytime soon—it’s not currently in the pipeline.