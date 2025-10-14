This is breathtaking: NASA astronaut shares stunning picture of Mount Everest taken from space

Live
Highlights
Mount Everest, the planet’s tallest peak, sits proudly in Nepal as part of the majestic Himalayan Mountain range that stretches across several nations.
Recently, space enthusiasts and nature lovers were treated to a mesmerising view of the mountain unlike any seen before — from the edge of space itself.
NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared a remarkable photograph on his X account, taken from the International Space Station (ISS). The image showcases the snow-covered summit of Mount Everest surrounded by Nepal’s dramatic terrain, offering a humbling reminder of Earth’s beauty from above.
