TikTok Faces Technical Glitch: Thousands Affected Across the Platform

Late Tuesday night, thousands of TikTok users encountered frustrating technical difficulties across the platform, sparking confusion and speculation about potential bans or account issues. While videos are still loading for most, several important features like viewing comments, switching between accounts, and accessing TikTok’s official website are currently malfunctioning.

Reports of the outage began to surge shortly after 11 PM ET, with outage-tracking service Down detector recording over 44,000 problem reports at its peak. Social media platforms such as Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and Bluesky quickly filled with user complaints, many fearing their accounts had been restricted or banned due to the unusual behavior of the app.

While TikTok’s mobile app remains partially functional, users are specifically struggling with:

Comments failing to load

Inability to switch between linked accounts

Glitches that resemble account suspensions

Errors when accessing the main website and support pages

Attempting to visit TikTok’s site currently displays the message: “An error occurred while processing your request,” along with a reference code. This server-side issue has only added to the growing unease among users, particularly content creators and influencers who rely on the app daily.

Interestingly, there have been no public updates from TikTok about the situation. Additionally, major service providers that support TikTok’s backend, including Akamai and Oracle, are not reporting any broader service disruptions that could explain the platform’s troubles.

For now, users can still scroll through their feeds, but full access to TikTok’s interactive features remains limited. The cause of the disruption remains unknown, and the company has yet to offer an explanation or estimated time for a fix.

Until then, users are left in the dark—refreshing, waiting, and wondering when their favourite app will be fully functional again. Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.