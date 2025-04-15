Tips to Solve Today’s Wordle #1396 (April 15, 2025)

Wordle is a fun and challenging game where players need to guess a hidden five-letter word. You have six tries to figure out the word. Each guess provides clues that help you get closer to the correct word.

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.

means the letter is correct and in the right place. Yellow means the letter is in the word, but not in the correct position.

means the letter is in the word, but not in the correct position. Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.

Every day, there’s a new word to guess, and today's Wordle is #1396 for April 15, 2025.

Tips for Today’s Wordle #1396

Here are some strategies for solving today’s puzzle:

1. Common Letters: The word contains common vowels and consonants. Consider guessing letters that frequently appear in words.

2. Vowel Placement: Start by placing vowels in different positions to help narrow down the possibilities faster.

3. Avoid Rare Letters: The word does not include rare letters. Focus on the most common ones for a quicker solution.

Use these tips to help solve today’s Wordle and have fun!