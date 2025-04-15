Live
Tips to Solve Today’s Wordle #1396 (April 15, 2025)
Wordle is a daily puzzle game where you guess a hidden five-letter word within six attempts. Get tips for today’s Wordle #1396 to help you solve it faster! Focus on common letters, vowel placement, and avoid rare letters for quicker guesses
Wordle is a fun and challenging game where players need to guess a hidden five-letter word. You have six tries to figure out the word. Each guess provides clues that help you get closer to the correct word.
- Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.
- Yellow means the letter is in the word, but not in the correct position.
- Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.
Every day, there’s a new word to guess, and today's Wordle is #1396 for April 15, 2025.
Tips for Today’s Wordle #1396
Here are some strategies for solving today’s puzzle:
1. Common Letters: The word contains common vowels and consonants. Consider guessing letters that frequently appear in words.
2. Vowel Placement: Start by placing vowels in different positions to help narrow down the possibilities faster.
3. Avoid Rare Letters: The word does not include rare letters. Focus on the most common ones for a quicker solution.
Use these tips to help solve today’s Wordle and have fun!