Today’s Wordle Answer and Simple Hints for December 4, 2025

Today’s Wordle is out. If you want easy hints and the answer, you can read them here. I will keep everything short and simple.Today’s Wordle (Dec. 4, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s Wordle.

The word has no repeat letters.

The word has two vowels.

The word starts with T.

The word ends with P.

The word is a flower from the Netherlands.

The answer is: TULIP.