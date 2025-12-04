  1. Home
Today’s Wordle Answer and Simple Hints for December 4, 2025

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 11:55 AM IST
Get simple and clear hints for today’s Wordle (Dec. 4, 2025). No repeated letters, two vowels, starts with T, ends with P. The answer is TULIP.

Today’s Wordle is out. If you want easy hints and the answer, you can read them here. I will keep everything short and simple.Today’s Wordle (Dec. 4, 2025)

Here are the hints for today’s Wordle.

The word has no repeat letters.

The word has two vowels.

The word starts with T.

The word ends with P.

The word is a flower from the Netherlands.

The answer is: TULIP.

