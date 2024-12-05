Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – December 5, 2024

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the popular Garena Free Fire, which became popular in India after the original game was banned. Known for its great graphics and engaging gameplay, it has gained widespread popularity.

One exciting feature of Free Fire Max is the daily redemption codes. These 12-character alphanumeric codes are active for 12 to 18 hours and offer time-sensitive rewards to up to 500 players, adding excitement and urgency to the game.

These codes unlock in-game rewards like weapons, skins, and other items, enhancing the gaming experience. They are a mix of numbers and letters and are designed to give players a strategic advantage.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Today, December 5:

VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Grace Shotgun

FFW4FST9FQY2 – Bunny Legendary Bundle

TFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1,450 Tokens

FWSY2MSFXQK – Nagi Team V Bundle

XFVQWKYHTN2P – LOL Emote

FFWSY3NQFV7M – Blue Flame Draco AK47

6AWMGPMKL4K8 – Electric Bunny Bundle

FFTRJKSBDFSB – M1014 Green Flame Draco

FFBRA5JRDUNK – Booyah Pass Premium Plus

CTLQF6ZHXARJ – SCAR Megalodon Alpha Plus + 2170 Tokens

FFWST4NYM6XB – Booyah Flameborn Bundle

FV4SF2CQFY9M – December Special Booyah Pass

GXFT7YNWTQSZ – EVO UMB Gun Skin Plus 2,170 Tokens

FFXCY2MSF7PY – Isagi Ring Bundle

FTY7FGN4XKHC – Frostfire Polar Bundle

RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes:

1. Visit the Rewards Redemption website: [https://reward.ff.garena.com/en](https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

2. Sign in with Facebook, Google, Apple ID, X, VK, or Huawei ID.

3. Enter the code in the provided text box and click 'Confirm'.

4. Once redeemed, collect your rewards from the in-game mail.

Important Tips:

- You must link your account to one of the supported platforms to redeem codes. Guest accounts are not eligible.

- Allow up to 24 hours for rewards to appear in your account after redemption.