Vemulawada Rajanna temple hundi collects 41.83 lakh

Vemulawada: Rajanna temple at Vemulawada received the hundi income of Rs 41.83 lakh, including 45 grams gold and 3.3 kgs silver ornaments, for which counting was held in the temple premises here on Thursday.

As per Covid-19 norms, before starting counting, the temple authorities had sanitized currency notes and coins and ornaments, which were collected from various hundis of the temple and conducted thermal screening test to the temple staff, who were participating in hundi counting process.

Hundi counting was held in the open slab in the temple premises under the supervision of temple in-charge Executive Officer Krishna Prasad and Assistant Executive officer Hari Krishna. The authorities took all precautions while counting the hundi collections, like maintaining physical distance, wearing masks and gloves.