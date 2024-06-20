Vivo Y58 5G to Debut Today: Price, Features, and Specifications

Today, June 20, marks the much-anticipated launch of the Vivo Y58 5G in India. While Vivo has kept the specifics under wraps, various leaks and rumours have painted a promising picture of the device's features and pricing. Let's dive into what we can expect from this new addition to Vivo's Y series.



The Vivo Y58 5G launch is expected to be a low-key affair, likely involving a simple announcement and online listing rather than a full-blown event. This approach hints at Vivo's confidence in the device's ability to speak for itself through its specs and features.



Vivo Y58 5G: Rumored Pricing in India

According to tipster @Sudhanshu1414, the Vivo Y58 5G is likely to be priced at approximately Rs 19,499 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This information was shared on X, where the tipster also posted alleged images of the retail box, suggesting a V2355 model number and availability in a unique Sundarbans green shade.

Vivo Y58 5G: Expected Features and Specifications

Display and Performance

Leaks suggest that the Vivo Y58 5G will feature a 6.72-inch LCD full-HD+ display, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,024 nits. Under the hood, it's rumoured to house the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which could be expandable up to 1TB. Additionally, the device might support up to 8GB of extended RAM, enhancing its multitasking capabilities.

Camera Setup



Photography enthusiasts may appreciate the dual rear camera setup, purportedly consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, an 8-megapixel front camera is expected. The device is also said to have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in various conditions.

Design and Color Variants



Vivo's teaser image hints at a dual rear camera setup encased in a circular module with an LED flash and a ring flash, resembling the Vivo Y200 design. The Y58 5G is expected to be available in two colour options, possibly similar to the Aurora (black) and Qingshan (blue) shades seen on the Y200t. The device will likely measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199 grams, making it relatively sleek and lightweight for a 5G handset.

Additional Features



The Vivo Y58 5G might have dual speakers for an immersive audio experience and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Powering all these features is rumoured to be a hefty 6,000mAh battery, supported by 44W fast charging, which should keep the device running throughout the day with minimal downtime.

As we await the official details, these leaks and rumours set high expectations for the Vivo Y58 5G. If the speculations hold true, this smartphone could be a compelling option in its price segment, offering a blend of performance, design, and battery life.