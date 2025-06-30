What to Expect from the July 1 Launch of Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1)

The tech firm based in London, Nothing Phone (3) launch The Phone (3) as well with its first pair of headphones that are over-ear The headphone (1). Both have garnered a lot of attention from tech lovers through speculation and leaks ahead of the launch event. We've got everything we've gathered so far regarding The upcoming launches of nothing - Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 Phone 3 and Headphone 1.

Nothing Phone (3)

Phone (3) Phone (3) is expected to deliver significant improvements in terms of design, performance and software It's a major step in the company's progress in the world of smartphones. Carl Pei, the CEO of the company, announced during a live discussion on YouTube's The Android Show that the new phone will have the price of around 800 euros (around 90,500 rupees) and is more than twice what Phone 2 cost. Pei said that the phone will feature an 8s-Gen 4 chipset.

In India, The Nothing Phone (3) could be launched with Nothing Phone 3 price between Rs50,000 and Rs60,000, based on the version.

Nothing Headphone (1)

There is no way to expand beyond smartphones and the company is preparing to launch its first headphones over-ear, dubbed Headphone (1) With Nothing Headphone (1) release date for the summer of 2025. Although the details of the headphones remain under wraps However, the company's design team has stated that they want the headphones to stand out visually and sport distinct buttons.

Tom Ridley, a designer at Nothing said they will sport an exclusive design that is designed to represent the persona of the user. Adam Bates, the company's global design director, said every button would feature distinct design so that its purpose is easily recognized.