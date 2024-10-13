Will guarantee quality of medical school education despite admissions hike: S. Korea

Seoul : Education Minister of South Korea Lee Ju-ho on Sunday said that the government will guarantee the quality of medical school education, addressing concerns that the admissions quota hike may compromise standards.

Earlier this year, the government decided to raise the number of medical school seats by around 1,500 for 2025 as part of its plan to increase the number of students by around 2,000 per year over the next five years to address the shortage of doctors, Yonhap reported.

The plan has led to a majority of trainee doctors leaving their workplaces in the form of a mass resignation since February. Doctors have demanded the government withdraw the plan altogether and discuss the matter from scratch.



In an interview with Yonhap News Agency last Friday, Lee said the government "must ensure that the quality of education will not deteriorate" in the wake of the medical school quota hike.

Lee said the government has secured enough funds and faculty support to cope with the hike in the number of medical students.

Earlier this month, the education ministry said it would temporarily allow medical students to take a leave of absence on the condition they return to school next year.

The decision follows Seoul National University's move late last month to approve leave of absence requests submitted en masse in protest of the government's medical reform plans, which include increasing the medical school admissions quota.

Lee called his ministry's decision an "encouraging" sign that talks between the government and the medical community will begin in order to resolve the prolonged walkout by trainee doctors.

However, Lee warned that students who fail to return next year will face penalties, including possible expulsion, the report said.