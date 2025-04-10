  • Menu
Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025

x

Highlights

Tackle Wordle #1391 with these useful tips and hints for April 10, 2025. Solve the five-letter word puzzle using strategic guesses and clues.

Wordle is an online game where you guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. It was made by Josh Wardle in 2021 as a gift for his partner. The game became very popular and was bought by The New York Times in early 2022. People around the world now play it daily and share their results.

How to Play Wordle

Guess a Five-Letter Word: Start by entering a five-letter word into the grid.

Feedback:

  • Green tiles show the letter is correct and in the right position.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong position.
  • Gray tiles indicate the letter is not in the word at all.
  • Adjust Your Guesses: Use the feedback from the tiles to make better guesses.
  • Solve in Six Tries: You have six attempts to guess the word correctly.

For an extra challenge, you can enable Hard Mode, which forces you to use the hints provided in each guess.

Hints for Wordle #1391 (April 10, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you out:

  • The word starts with T.
  • It contains two vowels.
  • There are no repeating letters.
  • The word ends with O.
  • The meaning relates to a vehicle with a turbocharger.
