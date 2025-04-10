 Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025

Wordle is an online game where you guess a secret five-letter word in six tries. It was made by Josh Wardle in 2021 as a gift for his partner. The game became very popular and was bought by The New York Times in early 2022. People around the world now play it daily and share their results.

How to Play Wordle

Guess a Five-Letter Word: Start by entering a five-letter word into the grid.

Feedback:

Green tiles show the letter is correct and in the right position.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong position.

Gray tiles indicate the letter is not in the word at all.

Adjust Your Guesses: Use the feedback from the tiles to make better guesses.

Solve in Six Tries: You have six attempts to guess the word correctly.

For an extra challenge, you can enable Hard Mode, which forces you to use the hints provided in each guess.

Hints for Wordle #1391 (April 10, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you out: