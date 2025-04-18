  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Wordle #1399 Tips and Solution (April 18, 2025)

Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025
x

 Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025

Highlights

Struggling with today's Wordle? Check out our helpful clues, tips, and strategies to solve Wordle #1399.


If you're having trouble solving today's Wordle, don't worry! We've got you covered with some helpful tips and clues to guide you through. Whether you're a Wordle pro or just starting out, these strategies will help you crack the code for Wordle #1399.

Clues for Wordle #1399:

Word Length: The word is a five-letter noun.

Letter Structure: No repeated letters.

Vowels and Consonants: It has two vowels and three consonants.

Meaning: The word refers to a mournful song, often performed at funerals or in memory of someone who has passed away.

Common Usage: It's a literary or poetic term, not often used in everyday conversation.

Starts With: The word begins with the letter “D”.

Today’s Wordle Answer: The word for today’s Wordle #1399 is DIRGE.

Wordle Tips:

Start with Common Vowels: Begin with words that include vowels like A, E, I, or O.

Track Your Guesses: Use the color-coded tiles to help you figure out the word:

Green: Correct letter, right position.

Grey: The letter isn't in the word.

Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Avoid Repeating Letters: Especially in early guesses, try not to repeat letters unless you're sure of their position.

Strategies:

Begin by guessing words that have common vowels.

Use the colored tiles to narrow down possibilities.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with less common letters as you rule out options.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick