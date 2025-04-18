Live
Wordle #1399 Tips and Solution (April 18, 2025)
Struggling with today's Wordle? Check out our helpful clues, tips, and strategies to solve Wordle #1399.
If you're having trouble solving today's Wordle, don't worry! We've got you covered with some helpful tips and clues to guide you through. Whether you're a Wordle pro or just starting out, these strategies will help you crack the code for Wordle #1399.
Clues for Wordle #1399:
Word Length: The word is a five-letter noun.
Letter Structure: No repeated letters.
Vowels and Consonants: It has two vowels and three consonants.
Meaning: The word refers to a mournful song, often performed at funerals or in memory of someone who has passed away.
Common Usage: It's a literary or poetic term, not often used in everyday conversation.
Starts With: The word begins with the letter “D”.
Today’s Wordle Answer: The word for today’s Wordle #1399 is DIRGE.
Wordle Tips:
Start with Common Vowels: Begin with words that include vowels like A, E, I, or O.
Track Your Guesses: Use the color-coded tiles to help you figure out the word:
Green: Correct letter, right position.
Grey: The letter isn't in the word.
Yellow: The letter is in the word but in the wrong position.
Avoid Repeating Letters: Especially in early guesses, try not to repeat letters unless you're sure of their position.
Strategies:
Begin by guessing words that have common vowels.
Use the colored tiles to narrow down possibilities.
Don’t be afraid to experiment with less common letters as you rule out options.