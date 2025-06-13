  • Menu
Wordle 1455 Answer & Hints for June 13, 2025 – Easy Help & Solution

Stuck on Wordle 1455? Get helpful hints and the full answer for June 13, 2025. Find out the solution and tips to improve your Wordle game today.

Are you stuck on today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help you. Below are some helpful hints to guide you, but be careful—there are spoilers ahead.

Check these hints for today’s Wordle (#1455):

The word has five letters and contains two vowels.

It starts with a consonant.

There are no double letters in the word.

As a noun, this word means the lowest part of a ship’s hull.

Think you know it? Scroll down for the answer.

Wordle Answer for June 13, 2025 (#1455)

The answer is BILGE.

