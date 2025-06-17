Wordle #1459 Hints and Answer for June 17, 2025: Starts with P, Ends with K

Today’s Wordle puzzle is a fun mix of challenge and wordplay. If you're stuck and need some help, here are simple clues to guide you toward the answer — without giving it away too fast.

Clue 1: First Letter

Q: What letter does today’s Wordle word begin with?

A: It begins with the letter P.

Clue 2: Word Meaning

Q: What word means a joke or trick done to surprise or tease someone?

A: It’s a playful act, usually done to make someone laugh or get confused.

Clue 3: Last Letter

Q: What letter does today’s Wordle word end with?

A: It ends with the letter K.

Clue 4: Word Type

Q: Is the word a noun, verb, or something else?

A: It can be used as both a noun and a verb.

Spoiler: Wordle #1459 Answer

Scroll only if you’re ready to see the answer.

Answer: PRANK

Wordle #1458 Recap – Hints

If you missed yesterday’s Wordle puzzle, here are the clues:

One vowel: The letter E

Starts with: The letter P

Repeats: The letter T appears twice

Meaning: Something small or not important

Use: Often used to describe silly or unimportant arguments

Word type: Adjective