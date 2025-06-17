Live
Wordle #1459 Hints and Answer for June 17, 2025: Starts with P, Ends with K
Looking for help with Wordle #1459? Get simple clues and today’s answer (June 17, 2025). It starts with P, ends with K, and means a playful joke or trick.
Today’s Wordle puzzle is a fun mix of challenge and wordplay. If you're stuck and need some help, here are simple clues to guide you toward the answer — without giving it away too fast.
Clue 1: First Letter
Q: What letter does today’s Wordle word begin with?
A: It begins with the letter P.
Clue 2: Word Meaning
Q: What word means a joke or trick done to surprise or tease someone?
A: It’s a playful act, usually done to make someone laugh or get confused.
Clue 3: Last Letter
Q: What letter does today’s Wordle word end with?
A: It ends with the letter K.
Clue 4: Word Type
Q: Is the word a noun, verb, or something else?
A: It can be used as both a noun and a verb.
Spoiler: Wordle #1459 Answer
Scroll only if you’re ready to see the answer.
Answer: PRANK
Wordle #1458 Recap – Hints
If you missed yesterday’s Wordle puzzle, here are the clues:
One vowel: The letter E
Starts with: The letter P
Repeats: The letter T appears twice
Meaning: Something small or not important
Use: Often used to describe silly or unimportant arguments
Word type: Adjective