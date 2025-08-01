Live
Wordle Answer for August 1, 2025 – Simple Clues & Today’s Solution
Highlights
Looking for the Wordle answer for August 1, 2025? Get easy clues and the final word for puzzle #1504. Solve Wordle quickly with help.
Today is Friday. If you are playing Wordle and need help, here are some easy clues.
🔍 Clues for Today’s Word
The word has 5 letters
- It is a thing (noun)
- It has 2 vowels
- It starts with B
- It ends with O
- No letter is used twice
It is a musical instrument with strings. People play it in folk and country songs
✅ Answer for Today’s Wordle
The word is: BANJO
