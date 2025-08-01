  • Menu
Wordle Answer for August 1, 2025 – Simple Clues & Today’s Solution

Looking for the Wordle answer for August 1, 2025? Get easy clues and the final word for puzzle #1504. Solve Wordle quickly with help.

Today is Friday. If you are playing Wordle and need help, here are some easy clues.

🔍 Clues for Today’s Word

The word has 5 letters

  • It is a thing (noun)
  • It has 2 vowels
  • It starts with B
  • It ends with O
  • No letter is used twice

It is a musical instrument with strings. People play it in folk and country songs

✅ Answer for Today’s Wordle

The word is: BANJO

