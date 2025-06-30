Wordle Answer for June 30, 2025 (Puzzle #1472) – Hints, Clues, and Today’s Solution

Wordle fans, a new brain teaser is here! Today’s puzzle, Wordle #1472, might be tricky — especially if you're trying to protect a long win streak. If you're stuck or just curious, you're in the right place. Below, we break down hints, game basics, and the answer (scroll carefully!).

What Is Wordle?

Wordle is a popular word puzzle game where you guess a five-letter word in six tries or less. After each guess, the game gives you clues:

Green : Correct letter, correct spot

: Correct letter, correct spot Yellow : Correct letter, wrong spot

: Correct letter, wrong spot Gray: Letter isn’t in the word at all

You use these clues to figure out the secret word. One puzzle is released daily for everyone around the world. The game was created by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times.

Hints for Wordle #1472 (June 30, 2025)

Need help solving it? Here are some clues:

The word has only one vowel (A, E, I, O, U – Y doesn’t count here) It starts with ‘B’ It ends with ‘K’ There are no repeating letters It’s a verb It means to “flicker” or “wink” It’s something you do quickly with your eyes

Today’s Wordle Answer

If you're still stumped and want to know the solution:

The answer to Wordle #1472 for June 30, 2025 is: BLINK