Wordle Answer for June 30, 2025 (Puzzle #1472) – Hints, Clues, and Today’s Solution
Stuck on today’s Wordle? Get hints and the full answer for Wordle puzzle #1472, June 30, 2025. Use our clues to solve the five-letter word or scroll for the solution. Don’t lose your streak—play smarter!
Wordle fans, a new brain teaser is here! Today’s puzzle, Wordle #1472, might be tricky — especially if you're trying to protect a long win streak. If you're stuck or just curious, you're in the right place. Below, we break down hints, game basics, and the answer (scroll carefully!).
What Is Wordle?
Wordle is a popular word puzzle game where you guess a five-letter word in six tries or less. After each guess, the game gives you clues:
- Green: Correct letter, correct spot
- Yellow: Correct letter, wrong spot
- Gray: Letter isn’t in the word at all
You use these clues to figure out the secret word. One puzzle is released daily for everyone around the world. The game was created by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times.
Hints for Wordle #1472 (June 30, 2025)
Need help solving it? Here are some clues:
- The word has only one vowel (A, E, I, O, U – Y doesn’t count here)
- It starts with ‘B’
- It ends with ‘K’
- There are no repeating letters
- It’s a verb
- It means to “flicker” or “wink”
- It’s something you do quickly with your eyes
Today’s Wordle Answer
If you're still stumped and want to know the solution:
The answer to Wordle #1472 for June 30, 2025 is: BLINK