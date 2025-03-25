Wordle Answer, Hints, and Clues for March 25, 2025

Ready to take on today’s Wordle challenge? Don’t worry if you hit a roadblock—here are some helpful hints to guide you. Keep making those guesses and have fun with the puzzle!

Wordle Hints (Game #1375):

Vowels: The word includes standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U).

First Letter: The first letter is S.

Repeated Letters: No repeated letters in today's answer.

Last Letter: The last letter is F.

Definition: The word refers to “a thin, flat length of wood, metal, etc. fixed horizontally at right angles to a wall and used for holding things.”

Wordle Answer (Game #1375): SHELF

Hope you enjoyed today’s Wordle! Keep playing to improve your skills and have fun!