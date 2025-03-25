Live
- Bengaluru: Good Shepherd Institutions Announces Holiday for Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Release
- Wordle Answer, Hints, and Clues for March 25, 2025
- SC asks Uttarakhand govt to pay Rs 1 crore to wife of doctor killed on duty
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 25, 2025: Claim Exclusive Rewards
- NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers – March 25, 2025
- AIADMK's Palaniswami to meet Amit Shah in Delhi
- Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remand extended till April 8
- ATM Withdrawal Fees Set to Increase in India Starting May 1: What You Need to Know
- RS Chairman, all-party floor leaders to discuss cash at judge's house issue
- ICC Rankings: Sutherland reaches career-best 4th spot among bowlers, Mandhana remains No.3 batter
Wordle Answer, Hints, and Clues for March 25, 2025
Highlights
Ready to solve today’s Wordle? Check out the hints and clues for the March 25, 2025 puzzle, including helpful tips to guide your guesses.
Ready to take on today’s Wordle challenge? Don’t worry if you hit a roadblock—here are some helpful hints to guide you. Keep making those guesses and have fun with the puzzle!
Wordle Hints (Game #1375):
Vowels: The word includes standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U).
First Letter: The first letter is S.
Repeated Letters: No repeated letters in today's answer.
Last Letter: The last letter is F.
Definition: The word refers to “a thin, flat length of wood, metal, etc. fixed horizontally at right angles to a wall and used for holding things.”
Wordle Answer (Game #1375): SHELF
Hope you enjoyed today’s Wordle! Keep playing to improve your skills and have fun!
Next Story