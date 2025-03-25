  • Menu
Wordle Answer, Hints, and Clues for March 25, 2025

Wordle Answer, Hints, and Clues for March 25, 2025
Wordle Answer, Hints, and Clues for March 25, 2025

Highlights

Ready to solve today’s Wordle? Check out the hints and clues for the March 25, 2025 puzzle, including helpful tips to guide your guesses.

Ready to take on today’s Wordle challenge? Don’t worry if you hit a roadblock—here are some helpful hints to guide you. Keep making those guesses and have fun with the puzzle!

Wordle Hints (Game #1375):

Vowels: The word includes standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U).

First Letter: The first letter is S.

Repeated Letters: No repeated letters in today's answer.

Last Letter: The last letter is F.

Definition: The word refers to “a thin, flat length of wood, metal, etc. fixed horizontally at right angles to a wall and used for holding things.”

Wordle Answer (Game #1375): SHELF

Hope you enjoyed today’s Wordle! Keep playing to improve your skills and have fun!

