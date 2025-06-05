  • Menu
Wordle Answer Today for 5 June 2025: Clues and Solution for Puzzle #1447

Highlights

Struggling with today’s Wordle puzzle for 5 June 2025? Get easy clues, simple explanations, and the full answer to Wordle #1447.

Trying to solve today’s Wordle but finding it difficult? You’re in the right place! Below are some helpful hints to guide you. If you still can’t figure it out, scroll down for the full answer.

Hints for Wordle #1447:

Clue 1 – How many vowels?

The word has two vowels: A and U.

(Vowels are A, E, I, O, and U.)

Clue 2 – First letter:

The word starts with the letter D.

Clue 3 – Any repeating letters?

No. All the letters in the word are different.

Clue 4 – Last letter:

The word ends with the letter M.

Clue 5 – What does the word mean?

The word is a noun (a thing). It means a piece of information or fact.

It’s something you use to help make a decision or to understand something.

Today’s Wordle Answer (#1447):

DATUM


