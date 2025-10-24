  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Wordle Answer Today – October 24, 2025

Wordle Answer and Hints for August 31, 2025 – Today’s Solution is PETAL
x

Wordle Answer and Hints for August 31, 2025 – Today’s Solution is PETAL

Highlights

Check today’s Wordle answer for October 24, 2025. Get hints, tips, and learn how to play Wordle and Competitive Wordle.

The weekend is here, but the Wordle fun never stops! Let’s solve today’s puzzle.

Today’s Word: TUBER

Hint: Potatoes and similar plants

Clue: More consonants than vowels

How to Play Wordle:

Guess the 5-letter word in 6 tries

Green = right letter, right spot

Yellow = right letter, wrong spot

Gray = letter not in the word

Word Meaning:

Tuber = underground stem or root, like a potato

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick