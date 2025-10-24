Wordle Answer Today – October 24, 2025

The weekend is here, but the Wordle fun never stops! Let’s solve today’s puzzle.

Today’s Word: TUBER

Hint: Potatoes and similar plants

Clue: More consonants than vowels

How to Play Wordle:

Guess the 5-letter word in 6 tries

Green = right letter, right spot

Yellow = right letter, wrong spot

Gray = letter not in the word

Word Meaning:

Tuber = underground stem or root, like a potato