Wordle Answer Today – October 24, 2025
Highlights
Check today’s Wordle answer for October 24, 2025. Get hints, tips, and learn how to play Wordle and Competitive Wordle.
The weekend is here, but the Wordle fun never stops! Let’s solve today’s puzzle.
Today’s Word: TUBER
Hint: Potatoes and similar plants
Clue: More consonants than vowels
How to Play Wordle:
Guess the 5-letter word in 6 tries
Green = right letter, right spot
Yellow = right letter, wrong spot
Gray = letter not in the word
Word Meaning:
Tuber = underground stem or root, like a potato
