Wordle Answer Today (September 18, 2025) – Puzzle #1552 Hints & Solution

x

Highlights

Check out Wordle hints and clues for September 18, 2025 (Puzzle #1552). Today’s puzzle has no repeating letters, two vowels, and a silent starting letter. Find the answer here!

Today’s Wordle was a fun but tricky one. The five-letter word had two vowels, no repeating letters, and started with a silent letter. Many players struggled because silent letters are uncommon in Wordle.

Yesterday (Sep 17), the answer was TEETH, which threw players off with repeating letters.

Hints for Today’s Puzzle

  • 5 letters long
  • Starts with K (but it’s silent)
  • Has two vowels
  • No repeating letters

Wordle Answer for September 18, 2025 (#1552) → KNIFE

