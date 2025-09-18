Wordle Answer Today (September 18, 2025) – Puzzle #1552 Hints & Solution

Today’s Wordle was a fun but tricky one. The five-letter word had two vowels, no repeating letters, and started with a silent letter. Many players struggled because silent letters are uncommon in Wordle.

Yesterday (Sep 17), the answer was TEETH, which threw players off with repeating letters.

Hints for Today’s Puzzle

5 letters long

Starts with K (but it’s silent)

Has two vowels

No repeating letters

Wordle Answer for September 18, 2025 (#1552) → KNIFE