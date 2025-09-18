Live
Wordle Answer Today (September 18, 2025) – Puzzle #1552 Hints & Solution
Highlights
Check out Wordle hints and clues for September 18, 2025 (Puzzle #1552). Today’s puzzle has no repeating letters, two vowels, and a silent starting letter. Find the answer here!
Today’s Wordle was a fun but tricky one. The five-letter word had two vowels, no repeating letters, and started with a silent letter. Many players struggled because silent letters are uncommon in Wordle.
Yesterday (Sep 17), the answer was TEETH, which threw players off with repeating letters.
Hints for Today’s Puzzle
- 5 letters long
- Starts with K (but it’s silent)
- Has two vowels
- No repeating letters
Wordle Answer for September 18, 2025 (#1552) → KNIFE
