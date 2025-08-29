  • Menu
Wordle August 28 2025 Answer & Hints | Puzzle #1531 Solution

Get the hints and answer for Wordle August 28, 2025 (Puzzle #1531). Find tips to solve today’s Wordle puzzle and reveal the hidden five-letter word: SPLIT.

Today’s Wordle puzzle (#1531) might be tricky for some players trying to keep their streak going. If you need a little help, here are some hints:

  • The word means to separate, cut, or break into parts.
  • It starts with ‘S’.
  • It ends with ‘T’.
  • It has no repeating letters.
  • It contains one unique vowel.

Still stuck? The answer to the August 28, 2025 puzzle is “SPLIT”.

