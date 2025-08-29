Wordle August 28 2025 Answer & Hints | Puzzle #1531 Solution

Today’s Wordle puzzle (#1531) might be tricky for some players trying to keep their streak going. If you need a little help, here are some hints:

The word means to separate, cut, or break into parts.

It starts with ‘S’.

It ends with ‘T’.

It has no repeating letters.

It contains one unique vowel.

Still stuck? The answer to the August 28, 2025 puzzle is “SPLIT”.