Wordle Hint for February 17, 2025 - Clues & Answer Revealed!
Stuck on today's Wordle? Get helpful clues for Game #1339, including vowel placement, first and last letters, and a definition of the word.
Stuck on today's Wordle? Don't worry, we've got you covered with some helpful hints and clues! Take on the challenge and have fun. Each guess brings you closer to solving the puzzle. Need some assistance? Here's what you should know:
Clue #1 - Vowels:
Today's Wordle contains two vowels from the usual set (A, E, I, O, U), positioned in different parts of the word.
Clue #2 - First Letter:
The first letter of today's Wordle is "T." So, think of words that start with "T."
Clue #3 - No Repeated Letters:
This Wordle has no repeating letters. Each letter is used only once, so no double letters in the word!
Clue #4 - Last Letter:
The word ends with the letter "L," which is common in many Wordle answers.
Clue #5 - Word Meaning:
Today's Wordle refers to something that means "to hang down, especially behind, drag on the ground, etc."
Wordle Answer (Game #1339):
The answer to today's Wordle (Game #1339) is TRAIL.