Wordle July 9 Answer Revealed: NOVEL Explained Clearly
Highlights
Discover the Wordle July 9 answer—NOVEL. Learn helpful hints, how to solve Wordle puzzles, and tips to improve your daily five-letter word guessing game
On July 9, people playing Wordle had to guess a five-letter word in six tries. The word was “NOVEL”.
What Is “NOVEL”?
“Novel” is a kind of book. It starts with the letter N and ends with L. It has two vowels and no letters repeat.
How Did the Game Help You?
If you started guessing with the word “venom”, you would see many letters that are in the word but in the wrong place. This helps you find the right word faster.
How Wordle Works
- You get six tries to guess a word with five letters.
- If a letter is in the right place, it turns green.
- If a letter is in the word but in the wrong place, it turns yellow.
- If a letter is not in the word, it turns grey.
Why People Like Wordle
Wordle is fun because it uses your brain to think about words and letters. It helps you improve your vocabulary and problem-solving skills.
If you did not guess “NOVEL” today, don’t worry. Keep playing and you will get better!
