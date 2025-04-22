World Earth Day: Eco-Friendly Gadgets That Minimise Your Carbon Footprint

ccording to data presented by Minister of State for the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, in the Rajya Sabha in December 2024, electronic waste (e-waste) rose from 1.01 million metric tonnes (MT) in 2019-20 to 1.751 million MT in 2023-24. Clean technologies, efficient materials, circular economy, low impact production and waste management can help to address this issue along with responsible consumer behaviour.

This World Earth Day, here is an overview of four innovative green gadgets that can help minimise your carbon footprint:

Formovie Theater Premium

This state-of-the-art laser projector prioritises energy efficiency without compromising on an immersive home theatre experience. Its advanced laser technology (ALPD 4.0) and long-lasting light source lower power consumption compared to traditional projection systems. It still delivers stunning visuals with the additional bonus of lower energy bills. The 20,000+ hour light source lifespan reduces the need for frequent replacements and also helps in minimising electronic waste. The projector has a sleek, compact design and projects a screen that can expand up to 100 inches even in small spaces. Its user-friendly interface, built-in Dolby Vision and Atmos + Bowers & Wilkins speakers deliver convenience, cinematic sound and true-to-life images without any extra devices that may gobble additional energy. The smart Android TV OS provides effortless streaming with countless apps, doing away with the need for separate streaming hardware. Additionally, its effective thermal management does not need any extra cooling systems, making it perfect for eco-sensitive consumers.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station

This versatile and portable power station boasts a 768Wh capacity and 800W output and can power multiple devices and appliances with ease. It can be charged using solar panels and recharges fully from 0% to 100% in just 70 minutes. By drawing from renewable energy, it minimises the use of fossil fuels. What's more, its LiFePO4 (LFP) battery offers over 3,000 charging cycles and a lifespan of up to 10 years. The long-lasting battery decreases the frequency of replacements, reducing electronic waste and is the ideal sustainable power source for both indoors and outdoors.

Dyson TP07 Air Purifier

This multifaceted device offers air purification with a cooling fan and a HEPA H13 filtration system that captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns along with allergens and pollutants. Its intelligent sensors monitor air quality in real time and adjust settings according to personal preferences. Its energy-efficient design eschews inordinate power consumption and also offers a bladeless fan design which promises smooth airflow and is not only safe but also convenient to clean. It also boasts an activated carbon layer, which removes odours and gases. For sustainability-conscious consumers, the TP07 is the perfect choice as its long-lasting filters require fewer replacements and generate less electronic waste. It improves indoor air quality and serves effective purification and cooling convenience without the need for energy-intensive HVAC systems.

Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station

With its 518Wh Capacity, this eco-friendly, portable and lightweight gizmo provides adequate power to run various devices and small appliances. Its AC outlets, DC carport, and USB-A ports offer multiple charging options and it is also compatible with solar panels for recharging along with wall outlets, car outlets, and electric generators. For environment-conscious consumers, it is a great option as, unlike gas-powered generators, it does not emit carbon emissions. Its 518Wh lithium-ion battery pack offers a clean, guilt-free energy source during camping and extended road trips etc.