Xiaomi may make phototherapy smart glasses, says report

Xiaomi has recently filed a new patent suggesting that the brand will make its own smart glasses soon. The new glasses may incorporate some new features in addition to the typical characteristics of smart glasses. These include 4D detection and a new therapeutic signal emitter.

According to a new IT Home report, the new therapeutic emitter function will be capable of phototherapy, allowing the glasses to treat brain diseases, mental conditions such as depression or anxiety and eye fatigue. The report mentions that light signals can include ultraviolet, infrared, laser and visible light signals.

The glasses will also reportedly transmit sound signals simultaneously along with visual signals to further enhance their capabilities. Unfortunately, no more details are available on the glasses as of now.

As with most patents, there is no guarantee that the new patent will actually become a brand new product. Various patents never make it to the final products, including smartphones and other devices. However, it is good to see Xiaomi come up with an original take on the smart glasses idea.

Brands have made smart glasses before and some, like Apple, are reportedly on the way to making their first smart glasses. Even Facebook is making smart glasses. Experts say that smart glasses will replace smartphones one day; however, there is no real use case for such devices for now.