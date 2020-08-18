Xiaomi to launch Redmi 9A in India soon; Explore details

Redmi 9A may be heading to India earlier than expected. Before an official announcement, Redmi 9A has been featured on the Wi-Fi certification website. The listing reveals that the phone runs Android 10 out of the box.

As per Mysmartprice, Redmi 9A may come with the same set of specifications as the global version. The phone has a 6.53-inch HD + IPS LCD panel with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. It will also have a waterdrop notch on the front.

Redmi 9A has a 13-megapixel rear camera. The handset has a 5-megapixel selfie camera, on the front. An octa-core MediaTek processor powers the handset along with a 2 GHz clock frequency. the handset brings a 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the device. It also comes along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 9A is available in select markets for Rs 8,500 approximately. Redmi 9A will follow Xiaomi's Redmi 9 Prime, another budget smartphone priced below Rs 10,000.

Redmi 9 Prime also has a 6.53-inch Full HD + screen. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi 9 Prime features a quad-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 5-megapixel macro sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera—a 5,020 mAh battery powers the phone.