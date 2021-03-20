YouTube to warn creators of copyright issues before publishing video

It often happens to content creators who do not know whether the video they are about to post violates copyright or not. YouTube has created a new tool that will automatically review videos and alert creators to potential copyright claims and ad sustainability restrictions before the videos are published.



This new tool is called "Checks" and is intended to facilitate the process of uploading videos and receiving advertising revenue for content creators. The tool scans all uploads for copyrighted content, leading to removals or copyright owners claiming advertising revenue and checking if the video violates advertising guidelines.



With Checks, YouTube will effectively reduce the number of "yellow icons" that creators often see alongside their videos. The yellow dollar sign next to a video means that advertising revenue is being withheld due to copyright issues or advertising guidelines violations.



This tool is based on Content ID. If YouTube's copyright identification system detects an infringement after scanning a video, the right holder's policy will automatically be applied to the video. This could mean that the video could be blocked entirely or that the rights holders will monetize the video instead.



If the Content ID matches the creator's video with that of another rights holder, the YouTuber who is about to upload the video will receive a notice from Check. The next step would be to find a way to remove that part of the video in time. If a copyright claim is seen, creators will have to find a way to address the issue when they click "View details", and if there is an ad suitability issue, creators will see an option to "Request review".



While this is all great, what happens when Checks files a copyright claim, but the creator doesn't think he did anything wrong?

Well, YouTube will allow creators to dispute the claim before posting it. But since claims take a few days to process, creators will have the option to wait until the dispute is resolved and then post the video or post the video while waiting for the final result.

If it is found that the creator did not use the copyrighted content, advertising revenue earned during the waiting time will be paid; if it turns out that there has been a copyright infringement, the rights holder will receive the money instead.





