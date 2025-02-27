Live
- Dr. Jyotsna Suri on Leading Sustainable Hospitality: How The Lalit Hotels is Shaping Green Luxury Today
- Matt Damon wanted to play this character in 'Arrested Development' movie
- Triple Cancer, One Success Story: American Oncology Institute (AOI) Mangalagiri’s Pioneering Lynch Syndrome Care
- Samsung Launches Galaxy M06, M16 in India with 5G & Budget Prices
- KUKU FM Enters India’s OTT Market with Vertical Microdrama Platform KUKU TV
- Emaar Properties Urges Telangana Government to Resolve Pending Project Disputes
- Viral Video of Couple’s Stunt on Bengaluru Road Draws Criticism
- Bengaluru Airport Opens New Rs 120 Cr Domestic Cargo Terminal
- Home Lifts Brand Elite Elevators Elevates its Portfolio with the New X300 and X300 Plus
- 37 % of Indian female small business owners are household’s primary income earner, GoDaddy study reveals
Just In
Nothing Phone 3a Design Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch: Expected Features and Specs
The Nothing Phone 3a design has been revealed ahead of its March 4 launch. It features a pill-shaped camera, Glyph interface, and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.
The eagerly awaited Nothing Phone 3a is set to debut on March 4, and ahead of its launch, the design of the device has been revealed. The base model in the upcoming series shares several design elements with the premium Phone 3a Pro, including the signature Glyph interface, but with some noticeable differences in the camera module.
Nothing Phone 3a Design Revealed
In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing gave fans a sneak peek at the Phone 3a's design. The most significant change from the Phone 3a Pro is the rear camera setup. While the Pro variant features a large, circular camera module with lenses placed irregularly, the Phone 3a opts for a more uniform pill-shaped camera module, positioned horizontally at the back. This module includes three lenses.
The rest of the design remains largely identical to the higher-end model, including the iconic Glyph interface that surrounds the camera module. This unique design feature, which has become a hallmark of Nothing's smartphones, adds a distinct aesthetic to the device.
Expected Specifications of the Nothing Phone 3a
Based on earlier leaks and reports, the Nothing Phone 3a is expected to be available in black and white color options and is rumored to carry the model number A059. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and feature a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals.
In terms of cameras, the Phone 3a is anticipated to come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the device is expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera.
The global launch of the Nothing Phone 3a series, including its release in India, is scheduled for March 4, and we can expect more details to emerge as the date approaches.