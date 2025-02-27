Nothing Phone 3a Design Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch: Expected Features and Specs

The eagerly awaited Nothing Phone 3a is set to debut on March 4, and ahead of its launch, the design of the device has been revealed. The base model in the upcoming series shares several design elements with the premium Phone 3a Pro, including the signature Glyph interface, but with some noticeable differences in the camera module.

Nothing Phone 3a Design Revealed

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing gave fans a sneak peek at the Phone 3a's design. The most significant change from the Phone 3a Pro is the rear camera setup. While the Pro variant features a large, circular camera module with lenses placed irregularly, the Phone 3a opts for a more uniform pill-shaped camera module, positioned horizontally at the back. This module includes three lenses.

The rest of the design remains largely identical to the higher-end model, including the iconic Glyph interface that surrounds the camera module. This unique design feature, which has become a hallmark of Nothing's smartphones, adds a distinct aesthetic to the device.

Expected Specifications of the Nothing Phone 3a

Based on earlier leaks and reports, the Nothing Phone 3a is expected to be available in black and white color options and is rumored to carry the model number A059. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and feature a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals.

In terms of cameras, the Phone 3a is anticipated to come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the device is expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera.

The global launch of the Nothing Phone 3a series, including its release in India, is scheduled for March 4, and we can expect more details to emerge as the date approaches.