Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features

Poco has unveiled the new Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G in India, offering impressive features and upgraded specifications. The Poco X7 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, while the Poco X7 Pro 5G packs the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC. Both smartphones are designed with AI-backed features, excellent cameras, and durable builds.

Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G: Price in India and Availability

The Poco X7 5G starts at ₹21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and ₹23,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It is available in Cosmic Silver, Glacier Green, and Poco Yellow colors. The Poco X7 Pro 5G begins at ₹26,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and ₹28,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, available in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black, and Poco Yellow shades.

Both models will be available for purchase through Flipkart, with the Poco X7 Pro 5G going on sale on February 14, followed by the Poco X7 5G on February 17. Buyers can enjoy up to ₹2,000 off with an ICICI Bank offer, and an additional ₹1,000 discount on the first day for the Pro variant.

Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features

The Poco X7 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,000nits peak brightness. The Poco X7 Pro 5G boasts a larger 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED screen, providing 3,200nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Both devices feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, with excellent durability and vibrant displays.

The Poco X7 5G is powered by the Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. The Pro variant, with the Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC, comes with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, running Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. Both phones are promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Camera Features and Performance

In terms of camera performance, the Poco X7 5G houses a 50MP main camera with OIS and EIS, while the Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor. Both variants offer an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 20MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. AI-enhanced photography tools like Poco AI Notes are included to improve user experience.

Battery and Charging

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6,550mAh battery supporting 90W HyperCharge fast charging, capable of charging the device to 100% in just 47 minutes. The Poco X7 5G comes with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Additional Features

Both models are designed with IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, making them highly durable. They also feature TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications, dual stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port.

Conclusion

The Poco X7 5G series offers a solid combination of powerful specifications, high-quality camera features, long battery life, and fast charging support. With the launch of these new models, Poco is aiming to provide users with a premium experience at competitive prices.