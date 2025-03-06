Apple Discontinues M2 and M3 MacBook Air Models as M4 Takes Over

Apple has quietly phased out its M2 and M3 MacBook Air models following the launch of the new M4 variant. While these older models are no longer available for direct purchase through Apple, they may still be found in refurbished stores or via third-party retailers.

M4 MacBook Air: The New Standard

Just a day after unveiling the MacBook Air with the cutting-edge M4 chip, Apple has discreetly stopped selling the M2 and M3 MacBook Air models on its website. The shift marks the arrival of the latest MacBook Air, which is now the flagship device powered by the advanced M4 processor.

Apple introduced the M2 MacBook Air in 2022 and the M3 variant in 2024. Although they are no longer available for purchase from Apple, the M2 and M3 models may still be available through Apple’s refurbished store and from third-party sellers like Amazon, Flipkart, and in physical stores like Reliance and Croma.

M4 Chip and Performance Boost

According to Apple, the new M4 MacBook Air offers a substantial performance upgrade compared to its predecessors, especially when compared to older Intel-based MacBooks. The company claims the M4 chip delivers up to 23 times faster speeds than Intel models and is twice as fast as the previous M1-powered MacBook Air. However, Apple has yet to provide direct comparisons with the M2 and M3 models.

The new MacBook Air (2025) comes in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants, featuring the latest macOS Sequoia and enhanced Apple Intelligence. The device is priced at ₹99,900 for the 13-inch base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The larger 15-inch model is priced at ₹1,24,900 with the same configuration.

Availability and Pricing

Pre-orders for the new MacBook Air are already underway, with the device set to be available for purchase starting March 12th. Customers can choose from four sleek colors: Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight.

While the M2 and M3 models may still be available through third-party vendors, the M4 MacBook Air is now Apple's flagship offering, setting a new benchmark for performance in the MacBook Air line.