iPhone 15 Price Drops on Amazon and Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
With the iPhone 17 expected to launch in September, Amazon and Flipkart are offering major discounts on the iPhone 15.
A new phone called iPhone 17 is coming soon. So now, the old phone iPhone 15 is getting cheaper.
On Amazon
The iPhone 15 was Rs 69,900.
Now it costs Rs 60,100.
If you use a special bank card, you can save more money.
If you give your old phone, you can save up to Rs 52,000.
On Flipkart
The iPhone 15 costs Rs 64,900.
If you pay with a bank card or UPI, you can get some money back.
You can also get Rs 2,000 off.
If you give your old phone, you can save up to Rs 48,150.
What iPhone 15 Has
A nice big screen (6.1 inches)
A fast chip (A16 chip)
Two back cameras (48MP + 12MP)
One front camera (12MP)
It works with iOS 17
Made with strong metal
Now is a good time to buy the iPhone 15 because the price is lower, and you can save more with cards or by giving your old phone.