iPhone 16 Pro Diwali Offers Compared: Best Deals from Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales
Diwali 2025 is just a many months down. Big retailers like Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Deals, and others have formerly started offering iPhone 16 Pro Diwali deals. This is a great time for you to snare hefty iPhone 16 Pro discounts India, exchange offers, and upgrade to a high- end smartphone that you have been staying for so long. Then’s what you need to know.
The iPhone 16 Pro has witnessed a strong demand indeed after the iPhone 17 series launch in September. It features a 6.3- inch Super Retina XDR display with creation technology. This means you get a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that provides caloric smooth, responsive and high- resolution illustrations.
If you are looking to buy a premium smartphone and shift from Android to the Apple ecosystem for the first time, Diwali 2025 could be your chance to do so without burning a big hole in your pocket.
Best Online Stores with Diwali Discounts on iPhone 16 Pro
Flipkart: Flipkart iPhone offers available with 256GB storage for ₹1,04,999 (originally ₹1,19,900). Axis Bank cardholders get an additional discount of ₹4,000, and the online retailer is also offering an exchange offer of up to ₹61,900, depending on the condition of your old device.
Croma: The smartphone is available with 256GB of storage at ₹1,13,490. Croma iPhone sale and along with the reliability of store pickup and after-sales services, it’s one of the best deals you can get on the device.
Vijay Sales: Vijay Sales Diwali offer 256GB variant for ₹1,14,900. If you choose to pay using your ICICI Bank credit card and buy the smartphone without EMI, you can get an instant discount of ₹5,000.
Despite the launch and availability of the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 16 Pro still appears as a viable purchase due to its excellent performance, display, and premium features. With these festive deals, exchange offers and bank-specific offers, this is the best time for tech lovers to buy a new gadget.