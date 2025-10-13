iPhone 16 Pro Diwali Offers Compared: Best Deals from Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales

The iPhone 16 Pro has witnessed a strong demand indeed after the iPhone 17 series launch in September. It features a 6.3- inch Super Retina XDR display with creation technology. This means you get a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that provides caloric smooth, responsive and high- resolution illustrations.

If you are looking to buy a premium smartphone and shift from Android to the Apple ecosystem for the first time, Diwali 2025 could be your chance to do so without burning a big hole in your pocket.

Best Online Stores with Diwali Discounts on iPhone 16 Pro

Flipkart: Flipkart iPhone offers available with 256GB storage for ₹1,04,999 (originally ₹1,19,900). Axis Bank cardholders get an additional discount of ₹4,000, and the online retailer is also offering an exchange offer of up to ₹61,900, depending on the condition of your old device.

Croma: The smartphone is available with 256GB of storage at ₹1,13,490. Croma iPhone sale and along with the reliability of store pickup and after-sales services, it’s one of the best deals you can get on the device.

Vijay Sales: Vijay Sales Diwali offer 256GB variant for ₹1,14,900. If you choose to pay using your ICICI Bank credit card and buy the smartphone without EMI, you can get an instant discount of ₹5,000.

Despite the launch and availability of the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 16 Pro still appears as a viable purchase due to its excellent performance, display, and premium features. With these festive deals, exchange offers and bank-specific offers, this is the best time for tech lovers to buy a new gadget.