iPhone 17 Singapore Price: Expected Cost, Pre-Order & Release Date

Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series on September 10 (1am SGT). The big question for Singapore buyers is pricing.

iPhone 16 Prices (Last Year)

iPhone 16: From $1,299

iPhone 16 Plus: From $1,399

iPhone 16 Pro: From $1,599

iPhone 16 Pro Max: From $1,899

iPhone 17 Expected Prices

iPhone 17: From $1,299–$1,349

iPhone 17 Air (new model): From $1,399–$1,499

iPhone 17 Pro: From $1,599–$1,649

iPhone 17 Pro Max: From $1,899–$1,949

Release in Singapore

Pre-orders: Sept 12

Launch date: Sept 19

For the best deal, buying outright and pairing with a cheap SIM-only plan (from $6/month) is likely cheaper than contracts.