  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Gadgets

iPhone 17 Singapore Price: Expected Cost, Pre-Order & Release Date

iPhone 17 Singapore Price: Expected Cost, Pre-Order & Release Date
x

iPhone 17 Singapore Price: Expected Cost, Pre-Order & Release Date

Highlights

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 in Singapore on September 10. Check out expected iPhone 17 prices, pre-order dates, release timeline, and best SIM-only deals.

Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series on September 10 (1am SGT). The big question for Singapore buyers is pricing.

iPhone 16 Prices (Last Year)

  • iPhone 16: From $1,299
  • iPhone 16 Plus: From $1,399
  • iPhone 16 Pro: From $1,599
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: From $1,899

iPhone 17 Expected Prices

  • iPhone 17: From $1,299–$1,349
  • iPhone 17 Air (new model): From $1,399–$1,499
  • iPhone 17 Pro: From $1,599–$1,649
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: From $1,899–$1,949

Release in Singapore

  • Pre-orders: Sept 12
  • Launch date: Sept 19

For the best deal, buying outright and pairing with a cheap SIM-only plan (from $6/month) is likely cheaper than contracts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick