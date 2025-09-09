Live
iPhone 17 Singapore Price: Expected Cost, Pre-Order & Release Date
Highlights
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 in Singapore on September 10. Check out expected iPhone 17 prices, pre-order dates, release timeline, and best SIM-only deals.
Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series on September 10 (1am SGT). The big question for Singapore buyers is pricing.
iPhone 16 Prices (Last Year)
- iPhone 16: From $1,299
- iPhone 16 Plus: From $1,399
- iPhone 16 Pro: From $1,599
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: From $1,899
iPhone 17 Expected Prices
- iPhone 17: From $1,299–$1,349
- iPhone 17 Air (new model): From $1,399–$1,499
- iPhone 17 Pro: From $1,599–$1,649
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: From $1,899–$1,949
Release in Singapore
- Pre-orders: Sept 12
- Launch date: Sept 19
For the best deal, buying outright and pairing with a cheap SIM-only plan (from $6/month) is likely cheaper than contracts.
