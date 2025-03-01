Is Redmi A4 5G The Best Budget Phone under Rs 10,000?

There was a time when smartphones were considered a luxury product, but today it has become an essential tool for many. Gone are the days when phones were used just to communicate. Today we use phones for work, entertainment, tracking our health, banking and even shopping. Everything is just a fingertip away.

In this vast and competitive smartphone market, finding a device with all the latest features without breaking the bank can be a challenge. This is the reason Redmi entered the market with its budget-friendly phones. Priced under Rs 10,000, the Redmi A4 5G aims to balance performance, features, and affordability. Let's read more to know its specifications, performance, and overall value proposition.

Redmi A4 5G Specifications and Features

Display: 6.88-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 720 x 1640 pixels resolution.

6.88-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 720 x 1640 pixels resolution. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset built on a 4nm process.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset built on a 4nm process. Memory: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB. Camera: Rear: 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Front: 5MP selfie camera.

Rear: 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Front: 5MP selfie camera. Battery: 5160mAh capacity supporting 18W fast charging.

5160mAh capacity supporting 18W fast charging. Operating System: Android 14 with HyperOS.

Android 14 with HyperOS. Additional Features: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP52 dust and splash resistance.

Redmi A4 5G Design

Though Redmi is an entry-level phone, the look and feel of the phone doesn’t appear like one and it might fool the untrained eye for mistaking it for a premium phone. It has paid close attention to its design and it’s seen in this model. It has a Halo Sandwich design that makes it look premium. There are two color options available – The sparkle purple and Starry Black which are both eye catching.

The Screen quality is impressive for its price even though it’s not a full HD panel. The right side of the phone has the power button which has a fingerprint sensor that is quite responsive. Just above the power button is the volume button which is easy to use.

Battery Life

Redmi A4 5G has a 5160mAh battery. For a person who uses the phone moderately which includes usage of social media, web browsing and streaming, the phone will easily last a full day on a single charge. The device supports 18W fast charging, allowing for a reasonably quick recharge time, which is about 1 hour and 45 minutes to charge fully.

Pros:

Affordable 5G Connectivity: Access to 5G networks at a budget-friendly price point.

Solid Performance: Handles everyday tasks smoothly with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Long-lasting Battery: A 5,000mAh battery ensures extended usage without frequent charging.

Expandable Storage: Ability to increase storage via microSD card.

Cons:

Average Low-light Camera Performance: Struggles to capture clear images in dim environments.

Limited RAM: 4GB RAM may not suffice for heavy multitasking or demanding applications.

Is Redmi A4 5G Worth Buying? The Final Verdict

Starting at just Rs 8,499 and providing all the above features is going to give tough competition to other entry-level phones. It offers a balanced mix of performance, battery life, and modern features at an accessible price point.

However, if photography, especially in low-light conditions, or heavy multitasking is a priority, you might need to consider devices with better camera systems or more RAM. If you are ready to compromise a little bit on the camera and RAM, then this phone offers everything else like a premium look, smooth display and reliable performance. What else can we expect from a phone in that range? Redmi has always stood out in bringing affordable and innovative phones into this competitive market.