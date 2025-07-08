OnePlus 13 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 – Price Drop, Discounts & Features

The OnePlus 13 came out in India in January 2025 and started at Rs. 69,999. Now, during the Amazon Prime Day sale from July 12 to July 14, you can buy it for less money.

OnePlus 13 Price and Discounts

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 59,999 after bank offers. This is cheaper than the first price of Rs. 69,999. You can also get a big discount if you trade in your old phone — up to Rs. 66,497. There are also easy monthly payment plans starting at Rs. 3,394 per month. People using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards get an extra Rs. 2,099 off.

On the OnePlus website, the basic model still costs Rs. 69,999. Bigger models with more memory cost Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 89,999.

Discounts on OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13s

Other models like the OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13s will also have discounts. The OnePlus 13R will start at Rs. 49,999 instead of Rs. 54,999. The OnePlus 13s will start at Rs. 39,999 instead of Rs. 42,999.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Details

Sale dates: July 12 to July 14

Up to 40% off on phones and accessories

Extra 10% off with ICICI and SBI bank cards

Only for Amazon Prime members

OnePlus 13 Main Features