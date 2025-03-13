Realme P3 Ultra 5G Unveiling on March 19: Key Details Revealed

Realme is set to introduce the P3 Ultra 5G and P3 5G in India on March 19, marking an expansion of its P-series lineup. The P3 Ultra 5G will be the first in the series to carry the ‘Ultra’ branding and is expected to feature advanced hardware and a refined design.

Realme has officially revealed new design details for the P3 Ultra 5G. The device will feature a quad-curved display and a lightweight build. It will be offered in two color options—Neptune Blue and Orion Red—both featuring a vegan leather finish. The smartphone will incorporate a lunar dark aesthetic with a light-sensing color shift, creating a green halo effect under low light. Additionally, it will have a slim profile, measuring 7.38mm in thickness and weighing 183 grams. Realme has highlighted that the P3 Ultra 5G will be India’s slimmest quad-curved display smartphone.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor, making it the first device to integrate this chipset. It is expected to feature 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Powering the smartphone will be a 6,000mAh battery, with support for 80W AI bypass fast charging technology.

Alongside the P3 Ultra 5G, Realme will also introduce the standard P3 5G and the Realme Buds T200 Lite TWS earphones at the launch event. The smartphone is anticipated to strengthen Realme’s presence in the competitive 5G segment, catering to users seeking performance and design innovations.

Realme’s latest addition to its smartphone lineup aligns with the growing demand for high-performance 5G devices in India. The inclusion of a quad-curved display, MediaTek’s latest chipset, and a large battery with fast charging support positions the Realme P3 Ultra 5G as a strong contender in the mid-premium segment.

With the official unveiling just days away, more details regarding pricing and availability are expected to be announced at the launch event.