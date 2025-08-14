Apple could be on its way to releasing a novel Apple AI robot that would take the form of a tabletop companion—a clever, emotive assistant akin to WALL-E from the Pixar film.

Apple AI device news by Indian Express citing Bloomberg says that the rumored device will be the “keystone of Apple’s AI efforts in the coming years” and will be released by 2027.

The new machine is reportedly akin to an iPad secured on a motorized arm capable of pivoting and rotating to follow someone around a room and will have natural language capabilities. In addition, the device will also have a next-generation Siri that can “join group conversations, and remember things that were said previously.”

Apple is said to be working on a face for the Apple WALL-E robot, which could be a sticker of an animated Finder logo, or another lively mascot to embody tabletop AI assistant, and the features it’ll receive to make it useful, including a more powerful in-house AI codenamed LLM Siri, run by Apple’s own “Linwood” Apple robotics 2027 with other outside engines like “Glenwood.”

Apple’s reported AI push will reportedly also include smart display speakers and smart security cameras with facial recognition, infrared sensors, and controls that can make lights turn on or music play when someone enters a room.

The company is also said to be developing similar features and could soon bring them to Apple devices like the Apple Watch. Apple’s large language model, internally labelled LLM Siri, is said to be launching some time next spring. The AI-powered Siri will employ an in-house developed technology called Linwood, as well as outside technology called Glenwood. Apple hasn’t made a final decision, but it does seem like the tech giant is currently testing Anthropic’s Claude.