Samsung Galaxy A15 5G at a Huge Discount on Flipkart: Get It for Under Rs. 14,500

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is available at a great discount on Flipkart. You can buy the phone with a 28% discount, plus an extra 5% off if you use a bank card. The final price is under Rs. 14,500. Here's a summary of the offers and features:

Discount Details:

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is originally priced at Rs. 19,999, but with the 28% discount, it is now available for Rs. 14,399.

You can save up to Rs. 5,600 on your purchase.

Phone Features:

Camera: 50MP main camera, 5MP secondary camera, and a 5MP third camera. There is also a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 processor.

Storage: 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Operating System: Runs on Android-based One UI 6.

Runs on Android-based One UI 6. Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Discount prices may vary daily, so be sure to check the current offer before purchasing.