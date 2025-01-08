Live
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G at a Huge Discount on Flipkart: Get It for Under Rs. 14,500
The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is available on Flipkart with a 28% discount and an additional 5% off on bank cards, bringing the price down to less than Rs. 14,500. Check out its features including a 50MP camera, 6GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is available at a great discount on Flipkart. You can buy the phone with a 28% discount, plus an extra 5% off if you use a bank card. The final price is under Rs. 14,500. Here's a summary of the offers and features:
Discount Details:
- The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is originally priced at Rs. 19,999, but with the 28% discount, it is now available for Rs. 14,399.
- You can save up to Rs. 5,600 on your purchase.
Phone Features:
- Camera:50MP main camera, 5MP secondary camera, and a 5MP third camera. There is also a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
- Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits peak brightness.
- Processor: Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 processor.
- Storage: 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.
- Battery: 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
- Operating System: Runs on Android-based One UI 6.
- Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Discount prices may vary daily, so be sure to check the current offer before purchasing.
