  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G at a Huge Discount on Flipkart: Get It for Under Rs. 14,500

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G at a Huge Discount on Flipkart: Get It for Under Rs. 14,500
x

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G at a Huge Discount on Flipkart: Get It for Under Rs. 14,500

Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is available on Flipkart with a 28% discount and an additional 5% off on bank cards, bringing the price down to less than Rs. 14,500. Check out its features including a 50MP camera, 6GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is available at a great discount on Flipkart. You can buy the phone with a 28% discount, plus an extra 5% off if you use a bank card. The final price is under Rs. 14,500. Here's a summary of the offers and features:

Discount Details:

  • The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is originally priced at Rs. 19,999, but with the 28% discount, it is now available for Rs. 14,399.
  • You can save up to Rs. 5,600 on your purchase.

Phone Features:

  • Camera:50MP main camera, 5MP secondary camera, and a 5MP third camera. There is also a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
  • Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 processor.
  • Storage: 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.
  • Battery: 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
  • Operating System: Runs on Android-based One UI 6.
  • Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Discount prices may vary daily, so be sure to check the current offer before purchasing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick