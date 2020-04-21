Samsung Launches Its Galaxy XCover Pro In USA

Samsung company is slowly making the gadget lovers come out of the Corona fever with its new launches. Off late, this tech giant has launched Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro In USA.

This is a new mobile solution for all the frontline workers who are dealing with coronavirus. This mobile was announced in January itself, but due to the Covid-19 novel virus, the launch has been delayed in the US.

This device is actually designed to help all the people working in the public sector, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and other workers.

A Few Specifications Of Galaxy XCover Pro:

• Samsung Knox

• Barcode scanning

• Push-to-talk

• MIL-STD 810G Certification

• Unbreakable up to 1.5 m without a case

• Reliable in extreme altitude and humidity

• Glove mode enabled

• Price: USD 499.99

Hope this mobile yields better results and helps the needy public sector people of the USA which is now facing a huge crisis due to Coronavirus.