Adobe’s Project Indigo Brings Cutting-Edge Computational Photography to iPhones

Adobe has stepped into the mobile photography arena with the launch of ‘Project Indigo,’ a new computational photography app designed exclusively for iPhones. Developed under Adobe Labs, the app brings together advanced imaging science and intuitive design to enhance the photo-taking experience for mobile users.

One of the key minds behind this innovation is Marc Levoy, a former distinguished engineer at Google known for revolutionizing the Pixel smartphone camera. Now an Adobe Fellow, Levoy has teamed up with Adobe’s senior scientist Florian Kainz to craft this next-generation photography tool.

Released last week, ‘Project Indigo’ is available for free on select iPhone models, including the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and all iPhone 14 and newer devices. Adobe recommends using an iPhone 15 Pro or later for the best performance. Notably, users do not need to sign into an Adobe account to access the app, making it hassle-free and accessible to all iPhone users.

What sets ‘Project Indigo’ apart from the standard iPhone camera is its computational foundation. Instead of capturing a single image, the app records a rapid burst of frames and blends them to produce a high-resolution photo with reduced noise and enhanced dynamic range. This approach mimics the effect of a DSLR, giving images a more natural and professional finish.

“Instead of capturing a single photo, Indigo captures a burst of photos and combines them together to produce a high-quality photo with lower noise and higher dynamic range,” reads the app’s official description.

Photographers—whether amateur or experienced—will also appreciate the array of manual settings Indigo offers. From shutter speed and ISO to white balance and focus, the app puts precise control at the user’s fingertips, making it ideal for those who want to go beyond point-and-shoot photography.

For those curious about the deeper technical workings, Adobe has published an in-depth blog post by Levoy and Kainz. It dives into how smartphone cameras have evolved, how computational photography operates behind the scenes, and the ways Indigo’s image pipeline achieves its naturalistic aesthetic. Even for readers without a photography background, the post offers fascinating insights and a gallery of impressive sample images taken with the app.

“This is the beginning of a journey for Adobe – towards an integrated mobile camera and editing experience that takes advantage of the latest advances in computational photography and AI,” Levoy and Kainz explained in their post.

They also revealed that ‘Project Indigo’ serves as a testbed for future Adobe innovations. Features in the works include tools like reflection removal, a portrait mode, and even video capabilities. An Android version is also on the horizon.

“Our hope is that Indigo will appeal to casual mobile photographers who want a natural SLR-like look for their photos, including when viewed on large screens; to advanced photographers who want manual control and the highest possible image quality; and to anyone – casual or serious – who enjoys playing with new photographic experiences,” the duo added.

With ‘Project Indigo’, Adobe isn't just entering the mobile camera space — it's aiming to reshape it.