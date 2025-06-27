AI Handles Nearly Half of Salesforce’s Workload, Says CEO Marc Benioff

Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern enterprise operations. At Salesforce, it’s doing up to half the company’s work, according to CEO Marc Benioff.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Benioff revealed that AI now contributes between 30% to 50% of Salesforce's daily workload. He called it a pivotal transformation, describing the shift as a “digital labour revolution.” As more companies turn to automation to improve productivity and manage costs, Benioff emphasized the need for a mindset shift.

“All of us have to get our head around this idea that AI could do things that before we were doing,” he said, urging teams to move toward higher-value work.

This embrace of AI comes alongside a broader restructuring at Salesforce, including the layoff of over 1,000 employees earlier this year to prioritize AI-centric strategies. Benioff also noted that Salesforce’s AI systems currently deliver 93% accuracy, which he said surpasses many competitors due to Salesforce’s deep pool of training data and metadata.

The trend is mirrored across the tech industry. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai shared that AI now generates over 30% of the company's new code, up from 25% in late 2024. Similarly, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella noted that 30% of its codebase is AI-written, with some projects fully automated.

At Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg forecasted an even more dramatic change:

“I think sometime in the next 12 to 18 months, we will reach the point where most of these codes… will be written by AI,” he said, adding that AI is now operating at the level of a mid-level engineer.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently projected that 90% of all code could be AI-generated within six months, a view shared by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, who said AI already generates about half the code in several organizations.

Other firms are taking bolder steps. Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn announced the company would end reliance on human contractors for roles that AI can fulfill. Shopify’s CEO Tobias Lütke reinforced that teams must justify hiring by proving AI can’t do the job, calling reflexive AI usage “a baseline expectation.”

At Meta, human-led product risk assessments are also being replaced by automated AI systems. Klarna, which previously cut nearly half its staff, warned of a possible white-collar recession due to AI’s rapid adoption.

“I don’t see how we could avoid that,” said Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

Despite these warnings, some leaders remain optimistic. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis encouraged young people to embrace AI as a transformative tool, suggesting it can unlock new creative and high-value opportunities.

Adding to this wave, Anthropic’s Claude has made app-building more accessible, now allowing users to build, host, and share AI apps through simple conversation, without needing deep technical expertise.

As tech companies rapidly integrate AI into their cores, one thing is clear: the workplace is being reshaped, and the future belongs to those ready to evolve with it.