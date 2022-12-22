Airtel 5G comes to these three cities; Check out

Bharti Airtel is rolling out its 5G network services nationwide at a fast pace. The telecom operator is gradually rolling out fifth-generation network connectivity and expanding coverage in more cities; it has announced the rollout of 5G in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Imphal. Airtel 5G Plus, the telecom operator, is rolling out 5G on NSA (not standalone) technology and is the only telecom operator in the country to have commercially launched 5G in the country. Airtel's rival, Reliance Jio, is rolling out its 5G-Jio True 5G in the beta phase and has yet to give a specific timeline for when it will finish its testing.



Airtel 5G in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

Rolling out high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, the telco announced that the connectivity would be available at SG Highway, Chandkheda, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Koba. , Raysan. , Sargasan, Pethapur and other key places in Gandhinagar city.

Airtel 5G in Imphal

Covering the Imphal area, the telecommunication company announced that 5G is operational in the Akampat area, Dewlahland area, War Cemetery, Takyelpat area, RIMS Imphal area, New Secretariat, Area from Babupara, Nagaram, Ghari, Uripok, Sagolband and other select locations. In early November, the telecom operator announced its 5G expansion in Guwahati, which kicked off its fifth-generation network connectivity expansion in the northeastern.