Airtel and Google partner to offer Google One subscription to its Postpaid and Wi-Fi customers

Bharti Airtel and Google, today, announced a partnership that brings a compelling Google One cloud storage subscription service for Airtel customers, helping address the mounting challenge of limited device storage. All postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will get access to six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage at no extra cost. They will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people.

The partnership aims to address the issue of growing data storage constraints faced by users by ensuring that customers have ample space to store their cherished photos, videos, documents and other digital content without the need to frequently delete files or resort to expensive physical storage expansions. Additionally, WhatsApp chats on Android are backed up to Google Account storage which will make device switching easier for customers. The cloud storage provision is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, making it widely accessible to Airtel's diverse customer base.

Siddharth Sharma, Director Marketing and CEO – Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel, said, “With smartphones becoming the main device for managing both personal and professional information, storage has become a significant concern for users. We are pleased to collaborate with Google to address this issue by providing our customers with dependable, secure and user-friendly storage solutions. This partnership will present an opportunity for millions of our postpaid, Wi-Fi customers allowing them access to a further 100 GB of storage.”

Karen Teo, Vice President, Platforms & Devices Partnerships, APAC, Google, said, “We are excited to partner with Airtel to bring Google One to millions in India. Together, we will make it easier for our users to safely back up photos, videos and important files on their phones with more storage across Google Photos, Drive, Gmail and more.”

As an introductory offer, the 100 GB cloud storage will be available at no extra cost for the first six months from the date of activation, enabling customers to back up their data and experience the convenience of cloud storage. To avail of this offer, customers will have to simply log on to the Airtel Thanks App and claim the benefit. After six months of 100 GB storage at no charge, a nominal fee of ₹125 per month will be added to the customer’s monthly bill. If a customer chooses not to continue the subscription, they can cease to be a Google One member.

With Google One storage, members can:

Get 100 GB cloud storage to use across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail.

Keep photos, files and WhatsApp chats safely backed up to the cloud in case of damage or when switching to a new phone.

Avail of family sharing with up to five additional people at no extra cost.

With the addition of Google One, Airtel customers will now have an unrivalled wealth of digital subscription options at their fingertips, cementing Airtel's position as a frontrunner in providing a holistic and enriching digital lifestyle experience to its customers.