Just In
Airtel Partners with SpaceX to Introduce Starlink Internet in India
Airtel collaborates with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet to India, aiming to enhance connectivity in remote regions.
Airtel has signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s satellite-based internet services in India. However, the deal is contingent on SpaceX obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals to operate Starlink in the country, according to Airtel’s official statement.
Through this collaboration, Airtel and SpaceX plan to distribute Starlink equipment via Airtel’s retail outlets and extend satellite internet services to businesses. Additionally, the partnership aims to improve digital access for underserved communities, schools, and healthcare centres across rural India.
Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd. highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, “Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity.”
This partnership underscores Airtel’s efforts to leverage advanced satellite technology to bridge India’s digital divide, particularly in remote locations with limited conventional broadband services.