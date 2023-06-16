Amazfit Pop 3S Smartwatch with Large Display and Bluetooth Calling Launched Today at INR 3,999 Onwards

• Large 1.96'' HD AMOLED Display • Bluetooth Phone Calls • Fashionably Curved & Metallic Design • Always on Display • 24 hr Heart-rate, SpO2 & Stress Monitoring Amazfit, one of the leading smartwatch brands, launched its new smartwatchAmazfit Pop 3S in India today. Amazfit Pop 3S is available on Amazfit's official website & Amazon starting at INR 3,999/-.

Amazfit Pop 3S is the latest addition to the Amazfit family, and is exclusively available in India with a 1.96" HD Amoled Display. The headlining feature of this watch is Bluetooth Calling. The smartwatch is curated for the young professionals who are looking for a fashionably curved & metallic design smartwatch.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. CP Khandelwal, CEO PR Innovation - an Official Partner for Amazfit in India, quoted, "We're incredibly excited to unveil the new Amazfit Pop 3S! With our Indian customers as our inspiration, we've created a smartwatch that combines style and substance flawlessly. Our dedication to providing a seamless fusion of design and functionality ensures that you can live your best life without any compromises. At Amazfit, we're committed to delivering excellence not only with this product but also in our future endeavours. We want our customers to be a part of our journey towards a smarter and a more stylish future.'' Price & Availability The Amazfit Pop 3S is available in two stylish options: silicon strap and metal strap. The silicon strap variant is priced at INR 3,999/-, but you can grab it for just INR 3,499/- during the special launch offer. The metal strap variant is available for INR 4,999, and is currently available at a launch offer price of INR 3,999. Customers can purchase the Pop 3S from Amazfit's official website and Amazon now! Amazfit Pop 3S: The Epitome Of Fashion & Functionality Combined! Experience the ultimate fitness companion without compromising on your style statement. The Amazfit Pop 3S is a sleek smartwatch that combines functionality and fashion effortlessly. Stay fit without sacrificing style.

The Pop 3S is packed with advanced health-tracking capabilities, including continuous SpO2 monitoring using an advanced biosensor keeping a check on your blood oxygen saturation levels 24/7. With other health features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and female health tracking, this smartwatch empowers you to lead a healthy lifestyle with ease and elegance.

Ultra-large 1.96" HD AMOLED Display Boasting an impressive 1.96" ultra-large HD AMOLED display, the Amazfit Pop 3S is here to elevate your viewing experience. With a high resolution of 410 x 502 and a pixel density of 331 PPI, the Pop 3S lets you keep track of your activities effortlessly, with a single glance. The screen comes with 400 nits brightness that lets you enjoy unparalleled visibility even during a bright sunny day outside. With over 100 watch faces to choose from, including an Always-On display, you can customize the watch to match your style and preferences, keeping a harmony between functionality and aesthetics.

Variants Choose the highly glossy stainless steel strap for a touch of sophistication or opt for the sleek silicon strap with 2.5D curved glass. No matter what you choose, the stunning Pop 3S is a sure-shot head-turner with its impeccable style.

Bluetooth Calling Stay connected on-the-go with Amazfit Pop 3S' Bluetooth Calling Feature, allowing you to make and answer calls directly from your wrist. Equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker, this feature ensures seamless communication wherever you are, leaving you hands-free. Literally! Simply connect your smartwatch to your mobile via Bluetooth and enjoy the convenience of accessing your contacts, dial pad, and call history, and keep yourself connected to your loved ones.

Music Control Take control of your favourite tunes with ease as you enjoy the convenience of playing, pausing, changing tracks and adjusting the volume directly from your smartwatch. Enjoy your music wherever you go, all at the touch of your fingertips.

100+ Sports Modes Unlock your full athletic potential with 100+ sports modes to choose from, including cycling, cricket, football, running and more, offering you comprehensive insights keeping you motivated and on-track towards your fitness journey.

IP68 Water Resistance Dive into the pool without a worry with the new Amazfit Pop 3S by your side. The IP68 water-resistant smartwatch is ready to capture your memorable moments, even when you're beating the heat by making a splash in the pool.

Blood Oxygen Monitor, Heart Rate Sensor and Sleep Tracker Beyond its stylish design, the Pop 3S is equipped with advanced health features keeping you in peak condition. With an integrated Heart Rate Sensor, the smartwatch monitors your heart rate throughout the day, sending out warnings for excessively high heart rates. The SpO2 feature allows you to measure your blood oxygen saturation levels, providing you valuable insights into your overall health and fitness. Not stopping there, the intelligent Amazfit Pop 3S also tracks your sleep patterns to understand and improve your sleep routine, ensuring your well-being is at its prime.

Menstrual Cycle Tracker No need to keep meticulous records manually-the smartwatch has you covered. By monitoring and logging menstrual cycles for you, the Pop 3S lets you concentrate on other important aspects of your life.

Lightweight Design & Long-Lasting Power Weighing just 35.6 grams without the strap, the Amazfit Pop 3S is a perfect wrap-around your wrist because of its lightweight and ergonomic design. With an impressive battery life, the Pop 3S is all set to keep up with your active lifestyle, delivering uninterrupted performance for 12 days without the need of charging it, once fully charged.

Additional Features The Amazfit Pop 3S is not just about health and beauty. This intelligent time piece also comes with additional functionalities to enhance your daily life. With features like find my phone, find my watch, mobile camera control, alarm clock and stopwatch, weather forecast, the Pop 3S is a versatile companion, offering you a wealth of features beyond expectations.

In addition to these, the Amazfit Pop 3S has SMS and Call Alerts that can help you make and receive important phone calls even when you are away from your smartphone.

Dimensions 52.7mm x 38.4mm x 10.4mm Weight Watch body without strap: 35.6g With silicone strap: 53.57g With metallic strap: 107g Body material Highly-glossy zinc alloy middle frame Stainless steel button; PC bottom shell Strap material Silicone/Stainless steel Screen 1.96 AMOLED Resolution 410 x 502 PPI 330 Screen-to-body Ratio About 77% Color 100% NTCS Bright 400 nits Core RL8763EWE-VP RAM 350KB SRAM+4MB PSRAM ROM 16MB Sensor Heart rate sensor： STK8321 Steps sensor：VP60A2 Battery Capacity 300mAh Typical usage 12 days GPS N/A NFC N/A Connection BT/BLE5.2 Water-resistance Grade IP68 About Amazfit Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is ''Up Your Game'', encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfitsmartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.